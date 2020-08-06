BONHAM — Fannin County commissioners struggled to come up with a feasible solution to address budget shortfalls at their weekly Tuesday meeting. Although the commissioners considered raising the property tax rates from the current 0.589%, they ultimately favored leaving the rates the same.
County Auditor Alicia Whipple projected a combined shortage of $1.3 million for this year and next. The shortfall comes from increased debt servicing payments, diminishing fine and fee revenues, and an increasing number of detentions and prison inmates.
In addition to county-based cuts, Fannin County Judge Randy Moore asked for judges to send fewer people to jail.
“About a month ago, we’re asking the judges because that’s where it comes down to. We can’t demand that the judges do this or the judges do that, but we have more inmates in our jail for an average than ever. We’re looking at like 150 or so people that have been in jail this last year. That’s so much above normal, it’s unbelievable. But I begged — I pleaded with these judges when we brought them all in here and said, ‘Listen, you are the people that can make a difference.’”
He added the judges should make an effort to put more people on bonds and probation.
The commissioners will have a public hearing for the proposed tax rate at 9 a.m. Aug. 24. A special meeting will take place immediately after to officially ratify the tax rate.
The commissioners also spoke about the CARES Act grant, and a stipulation allowing for non-Covid spending. According to a bylaw, rural communities must use 75% of the grant for direct Covid-19 expenses, after which they can utilize an additional 25% of the funds for non-Covid-19 relief.
Moore and the commissioners discussed trying to find ways to access the 25% without spending excess money to help with the budget shortfalls. They plan to meet with Texas senators and some others to see if an agreement could be negotiated.
“Our consensus at the end of that meeting was to contact Sen. (John) Cornyn and (Ted) Cruz’s office, Jamie Baker, and kind of get a group meeting together to talk about this whole thing, and try to see if we can just get something in there to just remove these from the fee service, or waiver or something like that in there just so that no fees were attached to this bill, then that would suffice,” Moore said.
In addition to budget concerns, much of the meeting covered Covid-19 discussion.
Fannin County currently has 214 total cases of Covid-19, eight fatalities, and 14 active cases. In counties where active case counts drop to 20 or below, a stipulation in Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate would allow county officials to consider suspending mandatory mask usage. However, Fannin County’s case count has fluctuated above and below the line to remove the masks, something Moore indicated he wanted to see consistently below the line before considering steps to remove the mask requirement.
“The good thing is, we’re in that bottom area. We’re not like all the other counties around us that are exploding with all these numbers and such,” Moore said. He also referenced the first time the federal government mandated mask usage in 1918.
Until cases dip further though, Moore encouraged the continued use of masks.
“People are respecting the mask policy. You know, I get a lot of flak over that. But we have to make a call of what’s right. … if you’re just walking around, if you’re going to walk into a public place, it’s not that difficult to slide a mask on. It’s just simply not. It’s an inconvenience, and I understand that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.