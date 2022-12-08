With a goal of $250,000, more than 300 items go on the auction block at 6 p.m. Friday night at the 73rd annual Boy & Girls Club auction at the Cottonwood Barn, 1158 CR 42200/Stillhouse Road.
This year’s event is held in honor of past Boys & Girls Club supporters the late Jim Chadwick, Gary Nash, Ambers “Bucky” Patterson and Freddy Swaim.
“We set our goal at $250,000 but hopefully we will beat it just like we did last year when we raised $306,000,” board president Montgomery Moore said. “This is our largest fundraiser of the year and helps support a yearly operational budget of about $600,000.”
Items up for auction include multiple steak and smoked ham items, a range of sports memorabilia, tickets to the Dallas Mavericks, several Shenamogamz gift cards, a Homer Ranch weekend event and a two-night Hochatown cabin stay.
A weekend at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship Tennis Tournament in Houston to include a two-night Marriott stay, $200 gift card, two wristbands to the Lexus buffet and two box seat tickets all will be offered as well as a two-hour gig from Common Ground, a Whiskey Myers autographed guitar, and several catered steak, crawfish and quail dinners.
“We’ve got several items especially for the ladies to include designer bags, perfume and jewelry along with several specialty baskets from local boutiques,” Moore said. “We’ve also got some great service packages from local businesses.”
As is customary as the auction progresses, listeners make contributions in the name of honorees while others donate $300, which pay for an entire year for a child to attend the club, Moore said.
The auction will be broadcast on FM 1047 The River and on 98.9 Trumpet Radio with live streaming on MyParisTexas and live on the MyParis facebook site. The call-in number for bids is 903-784-6360. An online catalog of auction items is available at www.silentauctionpro.com/onlinepro9gramguide,php?group=710&event=4272.
All proceeds from the auction go directly to the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley to provide a safe place for children after school with activities to meet needs whether it be involvement in sports, tutoring and homework help or in the various self-esteem and social programs offered.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
