With a goal of $250,000, more than 300 items go on the auction block at 6 p.m. Friday night at the 73rd annual Boy & Girls Club auction at the Cottonwood Barn, 1158 CR 42200/Stillhouse Road.

This year’s event is held in honor of past Boys & Girls Club supporters the late Jim Chadwick, Gary Nash, Ambers “Bucky” Patterson and Freddy Swaim.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

