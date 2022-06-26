CLARKSVILLE - Red River County Commissioners plan to take up matters concerning Medicaid eligibility for Red River County Jail inmates and additional funding for the FM 1159 Water Line Project at 9 a.m., Monday during a meeting in the Courthouse Annex, 200 N. Walnut.
The court will also hear a Sheriff’s Office’s request for the approval of the purchase of a 2017 Ford Police Interceptor Explorer equipped with a lightbar package at a cost of $24,549.97.
Commissioners plan to discuss a change to the policy for disposition of deceased paupers.
