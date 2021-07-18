After approving a $1,000 pay raise for elected officials earlier in the week, Lamar County commissioners indicated plans to increase all county employees by the same amount during budget discussions Thursday, although the court took no definitive action.
Discussion also included a possible 5% increase for Lamar County sheriff deputies and dispatchers with an 8% increase for Lamar County Jail detention officers in place of the cross-the-board $1,000.
Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass had asked for an 8% increase for all his staff, but said after the meeting that he is happy to see commissioners are headed in the right direction to make Lamar County law enforcement pay competitive.
“It was encouraging to hear Commissioner (Kevin) Anderson discussing a possibility of an 8% on the jail side,” Cass said. “It has been challenging keeping retention officers positions filled. We continue to be seven or eight positions short, which is stressful and tiring when staff gets low and continues at those levels. I appreciate the court for taking steps to get law enforcement pay moving in the right direction to retain personnel and be competitive.”
After the meeting, County Judge Brandon Bell said he is trying to get a feel of what commissioners might be thinking in terms of employee pay because he will be out of town next week for advanced judicial training, and the court will not consider budget issues again until the following week. The judge’s proposed 2021-22 budget must be filed July 31.
Earlier in the week, commissioners set a proposed tax rate at the highest allowable without a public vote and continued to whittle away at $18.292 million in budget requests. If revenue comes in at a projected $15 million and commissioners whittle requests to roughly $18 million, the county could see a general fund budget deficit of roughly $3 million, something with which Lamar County Auditor Kayla Hall said she is not comfortable.
