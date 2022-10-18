Security upgrades, a stellar outside audit report, and a solar farm limited appraisal application all gained approval by the North Lamar ISD board of trustees at a Monday night meeting.
Trustees approved the purchase of roughly $284,400 in security upgrades ranging from shields for police officers to the addition of an entrance vestibule at Parker Elementary to the installation of additional security cameras, bullet resistant coating on windows and special locks on all inside doors.
The board approved bids in the amount of $22,924 for five police shields, $7,459 for the Parker vestibule, $192,000 for security cameras, $19,116 for bullet resistant film on entrance windows and $42,396 for night locks, which are placed on the inside of the door frame in each classroom. In addition to classroom doors, the board gave approval for the purchase of additional night locks for all inside doors after Bo Exum questioned why all doors were not included.
The district received a clean outside audit report from Kelly Birdwell with Wilf & Henderson of Texarkana, who complimented the district for “a very successful year.”
“You have an unqualified opinion, the highest possible,” Birdwell said. “All the reports were clean and you put $1.7 million into the fund balance, bringing it to $11 million with an unassigned fund balance of $8.4 million.
“That’s a very healthy fund balance for a district this size,” Birdwell added, as she noted that district operations require about $60,000 a day and that the district has at least 141 days of cash on hand.
Birdwell complimented finance director Melissa Darrow, her staff and the administration.
“You have a very strong financial staff and they do an excellent job to make sure that you have good financial reporting,” Birdwell said.
Earlier in the meeting, Darrow reported that the district received a superior rating on the state mandated Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas with a perfect score.
“We were scored on 17 indicators ranging from how well we did on our audit to our debt service payment history and our assets and liabilities and our fund balance,” Darrow said. “Basically they’re just looking for the overall health of the district, and we scored 100 for the second year in a row.”
District attorney Rick Lambert of the Powell Law Group, led the board through the process of approving a $30,000 limitation on the appraised value of the district’s maintenance and operations taxes for Mockingbird Solar Center in exchange for roughly $1.675 million in revenue over a 10-year period that would not affect the district’s state funding.
“That’s revenue that the district would receive outside the funding formulas, meaning that the state doesn’t get to offset any of that revenue and you get to keep it all to spend however you want to if you approve this project,” Lambert said.
During public forum, Teresa Bussell, former teacher and unsuccessful school board candidate, issued a complaint against board member Lauren Woodard’s defense on social media of the district’s position regarding library book removal requests.
“I am asking you to quit using your school board position to mislead others by your mistruths, and I’m also asking you to step down from the school board,” Bussell said. “Your efforts, intentional or not, are misleading the community of the efforts of those such as myself, who are requesting inappropriate materials to be removed.”
According to state law, board members are prohibited from response during the meeting.
After the meeting, however, school board president Sheila Daughtrey issued a statement.
“I hate that we had to sit and listen to one of our board members be chastised like Lauren was tonight,” Daughtrey said. “She is a young member, parent, North Lamar supporter and a positive asset to our community.”
