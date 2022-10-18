North Lamar ISD logo

Security upgrades, a stellar outside audit report, and a solar farm limited appraisal application all gained approval by the North Lamar ISD board of trustees at a Monday night meeting.

Trustees approved the purchase of roughly $284,400 in security upgrades ranging from shields for police officers to the addition of an entrance vestibule at Parker Elementary to the installation of additional security cameras, bullet resistant coating on windows and special locks on all inside doors.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

