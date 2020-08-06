Recently, Capt. Frankco Higdon of The Salvation Army-Paris, Texas, issued an update on the status of the organization’s emergency shelter.
“People in the community ask me wherever they see me, ‘when is the shelter going to open?’ and I tell them if the community helps us, the shelter will be open.”
Higdon said last week that fundraising efforts have collected less than half of the estimated $85,000 to $100,000 needed to bring its proposed emergency shelter up to the city’s safety codes so it can be licensed to operate.
“We had hoped to have the shelter open later this year but the Covid-19 pandemic got in the way,” Higdon said. “It could still happen. The need for the shelter is still there, but we need support from the community to get it open and operating.”
Last year, when the Paris Salvation Army set out to open its emergency shelter, city inspectors told Higdon it would have to have a fire sprinkler system that would cost between $80,000 and $100,000 to install. Fundraising efforts have so far raised $40,000 toward the cost.
“We have a commitment from a local contractor to donate the labor and material to connect the outside plumbing for the sprinklers to a water main, about $20,000 worth of work, but they won’t start until the other work begins. We are applying for grants, which are not guaranteed to happen, and we are still seeking benefactors, but we need the community’s support if we are going to get this shelter up and running,” Higdon said.
He said every city has its own homelessness issues, and Paris is no exception.
“We need a new homelessness shelter,” he added. “The New Hope Shelter is full and we do work with them, but there are still homeless people who need shelter in this city.”
The Salvation Army Emergency Shelter will be located in the main building in the 300 block of West Kaufman Street, at the eastern end of the complex. It will hold a maximum of 30 people separated into single men, single women and families. It will consist of sleeping accommodations, bathroom facilities, a laundry, communal areas and storage. The Salvation Army kitchen will provide meals and staff members are already in place to monitor the shelter. Higdon also noted that donations of toiletries, bed and bath linens and furniture are needed.
“We have the space, we just need the financing,” he said.
In other news about upcoming operations, Higdon said The Salvation Army in Paris is still planning to hold its Christmas Kettle Campaign, as well as its Angel Tree program for needy children at Christmas.
“It may be virtual, but it will take place,” he said last week. “We are still waiting on word from the national office on how it will work — that should come in the next month or so — but we need volunteers to ring the bells and to work with the Angel Tree program. Now is a good time to start planning to help the Salvation Army out with these efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.