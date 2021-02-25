The Paris Junior College Board of Regents agreed to keep tuition at its current rate at Monday night’s meeting.
“We’re still slightly below the state average,” President Pam Anglin told the regents. “We’ve looked at the tuition surrounding colleges charge, and I’ve talked with other colleges. Our reasoning is our students are struggling more than they ever have before.”
If the rates went up, she was afraid it would keep too many students from attending college in the first place, Anglin added.
The board agreed unanimously, and agreed to keep the dual credit enrollment costs the same as well. The college costs $246 for a three-hour course and $150 for a three-hour dual credit course.
After executive session, the regents approved the hiring of Heidi Richards as director of the Paris Junior College-Greenville Cen-ter, effective March 1.
During her president’s statement, Anglin gave the board a legislative update. The Texas Association of Community Colleges is asking the legislature to hold colleges harmless for the pandemic registration losses. Registration has been down as many students across the state and nation held off on college courses. The 2019-20 school year is a measuring year for state colleges and universities, where the legislature takes the metrics to determine future funding for the biennium.
The Texas Education Association is asking the same thing for the grades K-12 from the legislature, Anglin said, though universities are asking for more money.
Nursing students from the college are also still giving vaccination doses at Love Civic Center, she said, and she’s been impressed with the efficiency of the whole operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.