After more than 400 Texas Methodist churches disaffiliated from their denomination, United Methodist Church, due to conflicting views on human sexuality, Paris churches are staying the course.
Two regional governing bodies of the UMC met in special sessions Saturday, where 439 Texas churches voted to leave the second largest Protestant denomination over decades-long contention on same-sex marriage and other issues.
Calvary United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Kevin Strempke dismissed the disaffiliations as a power and money grab.
“That’s a small amount of Methodist churches, percentage-wise, and it’s a bunch of folks that did some stuff they shouldn’t have done,” Kevin Strempke said. “It’s about power and money more than anything else.”
Kevin Strempke said his church has no plans to leave the denomination.
“We’re going to do what Jesus talked about and do that kind of stuff,” he said.
The UMC has four regional bodies in Texas, with Lamar County Methodist churches belonging to the North Texas Conference. It did not meet Saturday.
Kathryn Strempke, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church, said the denomination’s largest legislative body, the General Conference, sets the official doctrine of its churches and has not met since 2019.
“The General Conference had a special session in 2019, and they talked about if they were going to change our current rules about homosexual weddings and homosexual pastors,” Kathryn Stempke explained, noting no changes to the denomination’s doctrine.
When asked her congregations views on sexual issues, Kathryn Strempke said she was new to the church and hadn’t had those discussions yet.
“I’m still learning the people of the church, and I’m still building some trust with the people at the church,” she said. “We really haven’t had these discussions yet. We will, but I really need to get to know folks and develop a trusting relationship so we can have these discussions like Christians instead of like screeching harridans on social media.”
Despite still getting to know her congregation, she said the issues regarding the UMC’s views against homosexuality wasn’t anything new.
“It’s got a long history in our denomination,” Kathryn Stempke explained. “I understand that we’re going to have to talk about this if the rules change, but if the rules don’t change, then you know we go right along with what we’ve been doing.”
Blossom United Methodist Church, Forrest Hill United Methodist Church, Roxton United Methodist Church and Powderly United Methodist Church did not respond to requests for comments.
