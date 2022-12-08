two pastors.jpg
Kareyn Hellmann/The Paris News

After more than 400 Texas Methodist churches disaffiliated from their denomination, United Methodist Church, due to conflicting views on human sexuality, Paris churches are staying the course.

Two regional governing bodies of the UMC met in special sessions Saturday, where 439 Texas churches voted to leave the second largest Protestant denomination over decades-long contention on same-sex marriage and other issues.

