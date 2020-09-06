COOPER — City Council met via Zoom on Thursday to discuss a budget based off of the effective tax rate.
With rising appraisal values across Northeast Texas, any entity choosing the effective tax rate considerably drops the rate paid. For Cooper, tax rate drop would be from $0.917610 to $0.871290. That also means the budget stays, for most part, the same.
“As we look at expenses coming out of the budget, there are no huge changes,” Mayor Darren Braddy said.
The few changes made includes time warrants for $160,000 for the purchase of vehicles for the city. A time warrant is basically a loan for the city from the bank, Braddy explained, and $60,000 is for the fire truck the city is purchasing, and the rest will be split among two additional trucks and a Bobkat for the city dump.
The $60,000 will be paid back through dollar donations from the fire department, Braddy said, and the $100,000 will be paid back monthly from each of the city departments’ budgets.
“Payments will be spread out over a five-year time period,” he said. “I’m really hoping the rates are like they were last year.”
David Phillips asked about the $108,185 on one of the income lines for the city.
“That money comes from the state,” Braddy told the council. “That was money given to us to cover covid-related expenses.”
The proposed budget also included a $10,000 jump in repairs and maintenance for the Cooper Volunteer Fire Department.
“What that is ... is taking the existing garage doors and making it a double drive-through,” Braddy said. “They’ve (the fire department) got some estimates together.”
The council also noted that the city’s agreement with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office for city police services is coming up for renewal. The city pays $50,000 annually for law enforcement in the city limits.
“We are waiting for them to present their contract,” Braddy said.
The mayor pointed out for the streets budget that sales tax revenues for the city have gone up, which means more money for streets projects in the coming year.
“We have a nice increase in that category, so we will be able to do more this year than we were able to last year,” Braddy said.
Councilwoman Amanda L’Esperance said she saw an increase in the culvert expenses category, meaning the city will be able to expand effort to combat bad drainage.
As part of the water fund, the money coming into the budget went up from $600 to $6,000. The reason for that is wholesale water costs less in Cooper than elsewhere, Braddy said.
“We’re cheaper,” he said. “There are contractors that will drive in from other towns to fill up.”
The city is planning to do a repair project at the sewer plant, he said, and the raised water and sewer rates have helped bank money for the proposed work.
“We’re able to take that out of our checking, which is a healthy way to do that,” Braddy said.
In the proposed budget, city workers got a 3% raise across the board.
The city has also seen slides on the dam over the years, and Hayter Engineering is looking at adjusting the slope of the dam to prevent it from happening.
The money for that will come from the $50,000 per year the municipal utility district pays the city, Braddy said.
The council plans to meet again Sept. 14, in person at city hall, because of the lack of Covid-19 cases in the county.
