CLARKSVILLE ­— City Council members voted to named Grant Works as the administrator of the city’s project plans for use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, approved some utility purchases, agreed to close an alley in the Dinwiddie area and enacted an ordinance dealing with recreational vehicles with the option of determining more provisions at later meetings Tuesday night in a meeting at City Hall.

“We are here not to slow down the process but to expedite it,” said Grant Works project manager Tracey Graham about her organization’s role in helping the city track U.S. rescue act funds.

