CLARKSVILLE — City Council members voted to named Grant Works as the administrator of the city’s project plans for use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, approved some utility purchases, agreed to close an alley in the Dinwiddie area and enacted an ordinance dealing with recreational vehicles with the option of determining more provisions at later meetings Tuesday night in a meeting at City Hall.
“We are here not to slow down the process but to expedite it,” said Grant Works project manager Tracey Graham about her organization’s role in helping the city track U.S. rescue act funds.
Grant Works will help the city keep rescue act funds directed toward projects they were intended for, help in requesting project bids and keeping documentation of work done.
Before the vote, Mayor Ann Rushing told council members that Grant Works would provide invaluable service to the city.
Clarksville now has a Recreational Vehicle ordinance after a vote. The new ordinance will allow for the designation of an RV park. Council members passed the ordinance with the condition of bringing up the topic at later meetings to broaden the scope of dealing with RVs in the city limits.
The city also gave Realtor Renee Lowe the go ahead to continue with plans to sell property to an undisclosed commercial interest along the western edge of the city next to Handy Foods.
The property is four lots and the sale is pending a survey to determine any utility lines and other items that could affect the sale.
The city gave the go ahead by agreeing to close an alley that runs between the lots on the property.
Council members agreed to the expenditure of $20,385 for the emergency purchase of a 16” value for the utility plant which had to be expedited.
The city will also purchase two new tornados for the wastewater treatment facility.
Council agreed to buy an aluminum hydrant dechlorination diffuser and a stump jumper with donated funds. Mayor Rushing said she applied to the Patterson Foundation for help in buying those items.
Council members also selected Ana Lab to do yearly sludge tests and the landfill at a cost of $1,478.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
