Hopefully those in charge at City Hall got the message Monday night that more advanced communication is needed when an issue such as the privatization of trash collection is being considered. After all, the issue drew quite a public outcry years ago when it was considered but knocked down by a public vote in 2011.
Admittedly, a large portion of the standing room only crowd at Monday night’s council meeting were employees of locally managed and previously locally owned Sanitation Solutions, which came up short in the overall evaluation of proposals by a staff/city council committee, leading to the ultimate contract award to CARDS Holdings, Inc., an Arkansas-based firm. But there were others, too, who spoke in opposition to the process taking place, or who sent emails to City Council members and copied me in the process.
I’ll bear some of the responsibility for not devoting more ink to the process as it has unfolded over the past year, although there have been several stories about City Council discussion and action going back to May 2022 when the council first approved a recommendation by City Manager Grayson Path to cut trash service to once weekly and listened as Path forewarned of the need to privatize. A Jan. 29, 2023, story appeared when the council heard from consultant Lynn Lantrip with Solid Waste Specialist about how his company could guide the city through a procurement process, and a second story Feb. 28 announced the employment of Lantrip to prepare a request for proposals for both commercial and residential trash services at a cost of $39,940 to be reimbursed by the company that wins the contract. It’s not as though the process has been hidden from the public; but the step-by- step process has not been publicized once the council turned the work over to Lantrip and a seven-member council/staff committee. Although not the primary emphasis in this past Sunday’s front page story about the upcoming City Council meeting, the agenda item before council to award a trash contract was clearly included.
Going forward, I believe there are plans in place for better communication. Hopefully so.
In his proposed budget, which gained council approval at the Monday night meeting, Path creates a Public Information position, which should assist the city with increased communication. Along with the new position, Path includes a realignment at the top with the addition of a deputy city manager position and, a newly promoted utilities director as assistant city manager, which allows the division of oversight of the various departments. The move, which adds an extra $20,000 to the budget, hopefully will result in a more effective City Hall. We will see.
I am optimistic that this new emphasis on communication and an attempt to involve all citizens will become apparent at upcoming town hall meetings, the first of which are being planned right away to address the needs of West Paris. I met this week with the mayor, mayor pro-tem, city manager and assistant city manager to discuss plans going forward — an attempt no doubt to be forthcoming with the public, and a first- ever in recent years invitation for the media to meet with the city’s leadership team. Unfortunately, I was the only media present.
Although these first town halls will take place in West Paris, and are specifically designed for the people of West Paris to share their problems — perceived or real — with the council and staff, I came away from the Monday meeting with the understanding that there would be future town hall meetings to address concerns in other areas of the city as well.
Measures are in place to better inform the public about what is happening at City Hall. If carried out as promised, it will be the public’s responsibility to pay attention and participate as issues develop along the way. What better way to stay informed than to pay attention to what is written in the pages of this newspaper and to the various communication outlets being planned by city staff.
See you at the next City Council meeting and at upcoming townhall meetings.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
