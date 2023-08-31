Hopefully those in charge at City Hall got the message Monday night that more advanced communication is needed when an issue such as the privatization of trash collection is being considered. After all, the issue drew quite a public outcry years ago when it was considered but knocked down by a public vote in 2011.

Admittedly, a large portion of the standing room only crowd at Monday night’s council meeting were employees of locally managed and previously locally owned Sanitation Solutions, which came up short in the overall evaluation of proposals by a staff/city council committee, leading to the ultimate contract award to CARDS Holdings, Inc., an Arkansas-based firm. But there were others, too, who spoke in opposition to the process taking place, or who sent emails to City Council members and copied me in the process.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

