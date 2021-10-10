Communication was everything to the success of the Underground Railroad. The network of people who sheltered and aided escaped slaves would have collapsed if not for coded language and hidden signs. Stories about the songs slaves sang tell how those songs directed them to freedom. Perhaps lesser known but equally important are the quilts that guided their way.
That was the story delivered Saturday by the Pleasant Hill Quilting Club, guests of the Red River Valley Quilters Guild at First Methodist Church. Ether Blalock, Laura Smith, LaWanda Warren and Flo Stevenson presented the program, “Secret Codes of the Underground Railroad.” Between presentations by Blalock and Smith, who took turns to talk about what the quilt patterns meant to escaped slaves, Warren belted out songs that were sung in those days while Stevenson pointed to the quilt square being discussed.
“It gives us pride to share history with people because there’s so many that don’t know this, and I’ve learned a lot since I’ve started doing this,” Blalock said after the presentation.
Much of the history discussed by the guest quilters comes from Jacqueline Tobin and Raymond Dobar’s book “Hidden in Plain View.” Much of what’s known about the use of quilts as signals was handed down through oral family history.
The Pleasant Hill quilters spoke about the 10 primary quilt patterns, including the monkey wrench, the wagon wheel, the bear’s paw, the crossroads, the log cabin, the shoofly, the bow ties, the flying geese, the drunkard’s path and the North Star. There were numerous secondary patterns used, including a sailboat design, Blalock said.
The Jacob’s Ladder quilt block is also known as the Underground Railroad as it would have alternating paths of dark and light to show direction, and a specific sewing method was used to show distance, Blalock told an audience of more than 30 people. The monkey wrench pattern was a signal to slaves to gather what they needed for the journey ahead, while the wagon wheel pattern was a signal for them to get into the wagon and hide in the produce, straw or hay in the back, she said.
When slaves saw the bear’s paw pattern, it was time to take a mountain trail, Blalock said. That would keep them from being out in the open and away from people who might recognize them as escaping slaves. The crossroads block is believed to refer to Cleveland, Ohio, she said, adding there were other crossroads as well. The log cabin block was used to signal it was time to draw your tribal symbol in the dirt, and if the response was appropriate, safe harbor had been found, Blalock and Smith shared.
The shoofly block had two meanings, one that identified a friendly person nearby to assist on their journey and another that meant it was time to scatter before reconvening at a predetermined location, Blalock said. One such place slaves would scatter to was the cemetery. Blalock said slaves weren’t allowed to bury their dead during the day because their masters wanted them working, so they would do their burials at night and had become comfortable with being in cemeteries at night.
The bowtie block signified it was time to change clothes and leave their dirty clothes behind.
“It’s amazing what a good bath, a good hair washing and a changing of clothing will do for the whole personality,” Blalock said.
The flying geese block was a signal to follow the direction of geese migrating to the north. The patterns on the quilt block showed escaping slaves the way to go, Blalock said. And when they saw the drunkard’s path block, they knew to begin zig-zagging rather than traveling in a straight line to throw off anyone who might be tailing them or seeking them out, she said. The North Star block told slaves to follow the star, believed to be hanging over Canada, she said.
“If they could make it to that sar, they knew that they would be in a place of freedom and then they could rejoice at that time,” Blalock said.
Red River Quilt Guild member Drethia Parsons thanked the women for coming, relating that she joined the quilt guild after being inspired by the Pleasant Hill Quilting Club’s last guest appearance. She welcomed the members to view her unfinished Underground Railroad quilt.
In addition to sharing history, Blalock said such visits help the Pleasant Hill Quilting Club to keep up the Pleasant Hill School, which she attended for first through eighth grade. The school served the community from 1925 to 1964, and it was closed when enrollment fell too low. It is the only surviving Rosenwald School in Cass County and now operates as the Pleasant Hill Community Center.
To learn more about the Pleasant Hill Quilting Club, visit Pleasant Hill Quilters on Facebook. For more on the Red River Valley Quilt Guild, visit taqg.org/membership-directory/redriverguild or parisquiltshow.com.
