The Texas Department of Public Safety is holding a dedication ceremony to name a tactical marine vessel in honor of fallen Trooper Jeffrey Don Nichols at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cooper Lake State Park’s Tira Boat Ramp, Farm Road 1529 South in Cooper.
Nichols, who volunteered with DPS’s marine tactical unit on the Texas border, began his career as a state trooper in 2011 and was stationed in Paris.
