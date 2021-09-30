BONHAM — The most recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Fannin County appears to be waning, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data presented to commissioners Tuesday.
County Judge Randy Moore reported that total cases in the county since March 2020 have reached 4,526, and active cases on Monday totaled 67, down from 80 the week prior. Six of the active cases were in the prison system, the judge said.
The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area F, which includes Fannin County and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, fell to 17.85% on Sunday, Moore reported. It fell further Monday to 16.91%, the state health department’s data shows.
Moore suggested no change in the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration, which will now be in place until the Commissioners’ Court either rescinds or updates it. Until Tuesday, the county had been voting to renew the declaration every week.
In other business, although rain is in the forecast, commissioners opted to institute a countywide burn ban due to dangerously dry conditions. The ban will be up for review during the court’s meeting next week.
“If you live in Texas, you realize that our weather is bipolar. The only thing I can promise is somebody’s going to see some rain,” Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Hudson said. “Watching the last three days, there is no promise that the entire county of Fannin County is going to see rain. The models have gone in 50 million different directions.”
Storms were expected to kick off Wednesday in North and Central Texas, and parts of the county could see an inch and a half of rain or more, Hudson said. But the county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index number on Tuesday morning was well over 700.
“We need to be below 575 in our drought index,” Hudson said.
There have been several fires in the county in the past two weeks with one requiring a call to seven other agencies and the Texas A&M Forestry Service, he reported. Most fire departments in the county are volunteer, and departments struggle to send full crews to fires that break out during the week during business hours.
“A word of caution does go out. I mean, I’m telling you, everything is a tinderbox,” Moore said. “Sometimes you’ll have what they call spot fires, and you’ll have one here and the next thing you know there’s one popping up over yonder. Embers just don’t go out (when humidity drops into the 20s).”
Also on Tuesday, commissioners divided up $122,009.21 in Unclaimed Property Capital Credits, which must be used for for economic development, small or disadvantaged business development, to stimulate business location or commercial activity, to advertise the county to attract conventions, to support literacy programs that benefit county residents or support a children’s advocacy center. Moore previously said the county usually receives between $1,500 and $2,000 in credits.
Commissioners decided to use $7,509.26 on benches for the remodeled county courthouse, and then $22,899.99 each to the Fannin County Children’s Center, three libraries including Bonham, Honey Grove and Leonard, Fannin County Child Welfare Board, the Creative Arts Center, and five chambers of commerce including Bonham, Leonard, Trenton, Ladonia and Honey Grove.
