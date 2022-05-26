AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won his Republican runoff election against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush on Tuesday even though Paxton is facing a slew of legal problems, including an FBI investigation and a trial on securities fraud charges.
Bush is the only member of his famous family still in office, but the loss means he will now exit in January. That will leave the Bush dynasty out of elected office for one of the few times in the past 40 years.
The coming end of the Bush era — at least for now — came at the hands of a two-term incumbent still dogged by a 2015 felony indictment and a separate FBI investigation into accusations of corruption. But importantly in Texas, Paxton had the backing of former President Donald Trump, who has mocked and antagonized the Bush family on his way to taking their mantle as the GOP’s standard-bearer.
Paxton, who has denied wrongdoing, is now within reach of a third term in Texas, where a Democrat hasn’t won statewide office in nearly 30 years. More recently, the State Bar of Texas is weighing possible reprimands against Paxton over his baseless attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Despite finishing second in March’s four-way primary, Bush trailed Paxton by 20 points. The wide gap underscored Paxton’s continued political durability and showed how much ground the 46-year-old scion of the Bush political dynasty needed to make up with GOP voters in Texas, where his uncle, former President George W. Bush, was once governor and his late grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush was a congressman and longtime Houston resident.
In Lamar, Red River and Fannin counties, the vote totals for attorney general mirrored the statewide count.
Paxton earned 1,236 votes for 77% in Lamar County and 884 votes for 74% in Fannin County while George P. Bush got 363 for 23% in Lamar and 304 for 26% in Fannin. In Red River Paxton got 344 for 81%, while Bush tallied 81 votes for 19%.
In the Democratic Party balloting for the attorney general nomination Rochelle Garza, a civil rights attorney in the Valley, defeated former Galveston mayor Joe Jaworski 307,447 or 63% to 183,954 or 37%.
Garza also carried Lamar, Red River and Fannin counties getting 51% for 131 votes to Jaworski’s 49% for 126 votes in Lamar, 62 for 61% to 39 for 49% and 106 for 58% to 78 for 42% in Fannin County. In Red River Garza garnered 62 votes for 64% to Jaworski’s 39 votes for 39%.
In other runoff races, Dawn Buckingham won the Republican nomination for land commissioner defeating Tim Westley 592,798 for 69% to 269,027 for 31%.
In November, she will face the Democratic nominee Jay Kleberg, of King Ranch fame, who defeated Sandragrace Martinez 254,362 for 53% to 226,223 for 47%.
The balloting for land commissioner in Lamar, Red River and Fannin counties followed the statewide trend in both parties. Buckingham defeated Westley 981 (66%) to 499 (34%) in Lamar, 828 (74%) to 285 (26%) in Fannin and 258 (67%) to 127 (33%) in Red River. Kleberg won 164 votes (64%) to Martinez’s 92 votes (36%) in Lamar County, 51 (54%) to 44 (46%) in Red River and 117 (64%) to 65 (36%) in Fannin.
In the statewide race for railroad commissioners, Texas voters again gave incumbent Wayne Christian the nod as he defeated Sarah Stogner 571,774 for 65% to 307,307 for 35%. He will face Democrat Luke Warford in the fall election.
Again voters in the Lamar, Red River and Fannin reflected sentiment around the state with Christian earning 923 votes (60%) to Stogner’s 613 (40%). In Red River Christian got 234 votes (58%) to Stogner’s 172 (42%), while in Fannin it was Christian 675 votes (59%) to Stogner’s 467 (41%).
Tuesday’s runoff also produced the Democratic Party’s nominees for lieutenant governor and comptroller.
Mike Collier, who four years ago lost to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick by a 4-percent margin, will again face the incumbent. Collier defeated Michelle Beckley by a vote of 264,314 (55%) to 218,343 (45%).
In Lamar County, Collier won 170 votes (66%) to Beckley’s 87 (34%), In a Red River squeaker, Beckley got 50 votes (51%) to Collier’s 49 votes (49%). While Fannin voters went with Collier 104 (57%) to 78 (43%).
Janet Dudding will square off against incumbent Glenn Hegar in the November election for a four-year term for the comptroller’s job.
Dudding won the Democratic Party nomination over Angel Luis Vega in a vote of 290,142 (61%) to 183,433 (39%).
In Lamar County, Dudding got 165 votes (65%) to Vega’s 90 votes (35%) while in Red River the vote was Dudding 59 (61%) to Vega’s 37 (39%) and in Fannin, Dudding tallied 129 (71%) to Vega’s 53 (29%).
The votes totals are unofficial until they have been canvassed.
