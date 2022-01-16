BONHAM - The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court is expected to approve notices to be mailed to voters whose precincts have changed when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 872 5888 9505.
Also on the agenda is setting a public hearing for 8:50 a.m. Feb. 15 for a zoning change on Property No. 83091; discussion and action regarding a time capsule for the courthouse restoration; action to enroll county employees into cybersecurity training; approval of nitrile gloves for the sheriff’s office; and approval of a contract with Sparklight for two analog telephone lines for the elevator and fire alarm at the courthouse.
The agenda includes financial reports from the county treasurer, Development Services Office, County Clerk’s Office and Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 office.
