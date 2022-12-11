Harbor Freight to open
in Paris on Dec. 24
Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Paris, on Dec, 24 at 8 a.m.
The Paris store, located at 2810 NE Loop 286, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The store will stock a selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more.
The stores are smaller and much easier to shop than the huge home centers.
This new store is the 113th Harbor Freight Tools store in Texas. The company, which hires locally, has brought between 25-30 new jobs to the community.
Special to The Paris News
Deadline nears
for Angel Tree gifts
Thursday is the deadline for the return of all the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree gifts for seniors. Children’s gifts should have been returned by Dec. 10.
“It is very important that we receive all of the adopted Angels Tree gifts back by their assigned dates,” said Major Guy Watts with the Salvation Army in Paris. “ We are so appreciative to everyone who has taken the time to make Christmas a reality for children and seniors in our community.”
The Salvation Army will also sign up those who did not know about the Angel Tree program or are facing a crisis in their life right now on Dec. 19 from 10 a.m., to 5 p.m.
For more information about adopting an Angel, or current volunteer opportunities, call The Salvation Army of Paris at 903-784-7548, or visit salvationarmytexas.org/Paris/
Special to The Paris News
Horizon House seeking donors for holiday gifts
Adoptions are underway for this year’s Horizon House Christmas so that residents at the transitional shelter can have something under the Christmas tree.
“Our residents are men, women and children of all ages,” said Shelly Braziel, executive director of the shelter’s sponsoring agency, the Lamar County Human Resources Council. “We’re asking for help to make sure they have a merry Christmas this year.”
Adoption cards can be picked up at Nutrition Planet, 395 Stone Avenue in Paris. Each card includes information about each resident including their age, sizes and a few things they want and need.
“You are not obligated to buy everything, but we do ask that you try to buy at least of the things they’ve asked for,” Braziel said. “If you adopt a child, and they’ve asked for a coat, we hope you’ll make that a priority.”
Gifts should be placed in a Christmas gift sack with the adoption card attached to the outside. Return it to Nutrition Planet no later than Dec. 21.
For those who would like to make a monetary donation rather than shop, donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 714, Paris, Texas 75461 or dropped off at 450 4th St SW in Paris with a Horizon House Christmas notation.
Mary Madewell
