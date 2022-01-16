POWDERLY - The Powderly Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual chili supper and live auction fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 26 at Aaron Parker Elementary School’s gym, 98 CR 44112 in Powderly.
Donations will be accepted at the door to enter. Food includes chili, dessert and drink, with all the trimmings. Corn dogs will be available for kids.
“This is our comeback year for our fundraiser as Covid set us back on being able to fundraise,” department secretary Randi Johnson said. “All proceeds go to the fire department that help with monthly expenses, maintenance and any future needs. Donations are currently being collected at this time for auction. We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy good fellowship for a good cause.”
To donate or assist with the event, call Johnson at 903-249-1393.
Klark Byrd
