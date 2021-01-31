Paris Junior College’s Lamar County Literacy Council empowers non-traditional students to achieve more than they could have previously dreamed. Whether teaching English as a second language or showing students how to write effectively in the working world, the LCLC program makes a difference throughout the Lamar County community.
LCLC focuses primarily on teaching fundamental skills such as writing, mathematics, computer literacy, reading comprehension and speaking English. Such skills are often expected as prerequisites in a vastly changing and innovating job market, and gaining these skills can be difficult for those who do not already possess them. LCLC expedites the process, working with volunteer tutors at least 18 years old to tutor adults.
The LCLC works to expand, promote and coordinate existing literacy efforts in the community. A part of the PJC Adult Education and Family Literacy Program, LCLC also provides college scholarships and high school equivalency test vouchers to participating students.
A PJC graduation program in May celebrates the achievements of LCLC graduates.
Susan Sanchez, the director of Adult Education and Family Literacy, oversees the program. She called attention to the high school equivalency testing.
“This is like one of the highlights of what we do. We try to get everybody that went through our program, and even if they didn’t go through our program but they did get their GED from Paris Junior College — maybe they studied on their own — the people that did this for the past year are invited to our graduation. At the graduation, they wear caps and gowns, we have a keynote speaker, I mean it’s just like a regular graduation,” Sanchez said.
She also mentioned the adult National Honor Society, where admission is based on work ethic, attendance and attitude.
“It’s really more based on their personality and on how hard they’re working. So those students are also recognized at the graduation. They’re wearing caps and gowns and walking down the aisle, and all the parents and families are hooting and hollering and just love it,” Sanchez said.
The PJC LCLC partners with the United Way, Texas Workforce Solutions and RSVP. PJC provides computer labs, classroom/office space, fiscal management, and other college and career-readiness support services. Texas Workforce Solutions provides employability presentations and resources.
Despite Covid-19 restricting their capacity by 50%, LCLC serves 92 students. To support their students, LCLC is always searching for volunteers, Sanchez said. To volunteer, an individual must be at least 18 years or older. Those interested can contact Duanna Ewell, volunteer coordinator, at dewell@parisjc.edu or 903-782-0422. Tutors are needed in all areas: reading, writing, math, English and computer literacy.
“Working with adults is very rewarding because they are ready to improve their lives. They are motivated to learn and willing to prioritize tutoring sessions in their busy lives. I love working with the students. I think my very favorite part is if I see them in a college class here on campus or if I see them in a job here in town. So when I can see that they have succeeded and have moved up to the next level. That is really what we want to see,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.