Service pins were presented at Liberty National Bank’s annual Christmas party on Dec. 16. The awards were presented by Liberty National Bank Chairman, Carl T. Cecil. The bank would like to congratulate these individuals on their outstanding years of service and dedication. Five service pins totaling 95 years of service were awarded.
A five-year pin was awarded to Riley Bristow. Bristow was hired as a part-time teller at the Collegiate Street branch while finishing her college degree. In 2016, she became a full-time teller and was later promoted to vault teller at the branch. In July 2020, she joined the loan department downtown as a real estate processor. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration in August 2020 from Texas A&M University-Commerce Honors College.
Courtney Wiles was presented with a 10-year pin. Wiles was hired in 2011 as a full-time teller at the Collegiate branch. In 2013, she accepted a position downtown as a loan secretary while she was taking graduate courses. Wiles earned her master’s degree in business administration in December 2014. She later transferred to the operations department as an operations management trainee and was promoted to assistant cashier in 2017. She served as the interim bookkeeping supervisor from 2019 to 2021. In 2020, she was promoted to assistant vice president.
A 20-year pin was awarded to John Wood. He was hired in 2001 as the bank’s appraiser and field man. In 2014, he was elected as an assistant cashier. Wood is not only responsible for the bank’s appraisals, but he also does the bank’s purchasing, bank maintenance and is the go-to guy for any problem in the bank.
Tina Weddle was given a 25-year pin. Weddle was hired in the bookkeeping department in 1994. She later transferred to the loan department, where she has served various positions which include note teller, loan utility clerk, loan secretary and loan support. In 2017, Weddle accepted the loan department supervisor position and was promoted to assistant cashier in 2020.
A 35-year pin was presented to Ginny Kienast. Kienast was hired in bookkeeping in 1986 as a VOE student from First National Bank. She later transferred to the loan department as a loan secretary where she continues today assisting customers and loan officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.