The symbol — a red cross on a white background — is recognizable almost anywhere as the symbol of aid and help to those in need, but while many identify the organization as being synonymous with its volunteer work, few seem to know exactly what the American Red Cross does. Active throughout America and in 192 countries, the Red Cross initially seems rather large and daunting, but Northeast Texas chapter leader and executive director Christal Prince emphasized the prominence of the local connection.
“The most important thing for everyone to know about the Red Cross is, of course, we are a disaster organization. And most people think in terms of the Red Cross as what they see on national TV. You know, the Gulf Coast hurricanes, the California wildfires, and of course, that is all part of Red Cross. But on a daily basis, the biggest disaster response that we have in all of our chapter areas, including you know, Lamar County, is home fires,” Prince said.
Those who lose their homes to fire often lose everything inside them as well, from important documents to toys for their children. The Red Cross helps to replace those items and provide temporary housing and other relief in times of crisis. After a home fire, the Red Cross tries to get in touch with the homeowner within the first four hours, offering direct financial assistance, temporary shelter and more.
“We are an immediate response. We are there to help that family get to safety and get the basics of what they need in the first 72 hours to 84 hours after their home fire,” Prince said.
Besides home fires, the American Red Cross also leads blood drives that provide 50% of the nation’s blood supply, and 80% of the military’s. The local chapter has a blood drive planned for Paris sometime in February, though it is still working out the details. With Covid-19 canceling blood drives across the nation, the need for blood is tremendous.
“We are in need of blood desperately. There’s blood shortage everywhere… A lot of the other blood companies have been contacting us lately for blood. Blood is in that much of a short supply,” Prince said.
The Red Cross is also run almost entirely by volunteers.
“We are always in need of volunteers, and people can sign up to be volunteers at redcross.org or if they want to be a responder to the home fire situation, they can always call the local Red Cross office there and leave a message, and our (Disaster Prevention Manager) Misty Batts will be back in touch with them on how to sign up,” Prince said.
To volunteer, Prince can be contacted at her Red Cross mobile number of 903-556-5183.
The Northeast Texas chapter of the Red Cross has three offices in Texarkana, Paris and Sherman. The three offices together serve 17 counties, stretching from Marion and Cass County in the south all the way up to Red River and Lamar counties.
“I try to be in every office as much as possible, but it is our volunteers and our disaster prevention managers that have the most contact with the community… But it is the whole northeast corner that is our chapter,” Prince said.
Prince also said that in order for a need to be met, the Red Cross needs to be called.
“Particularly on a home fire, or even on a larger disaster, the Red Cross has to be called to respond. We cannot chase house fires. We have to be called. So, in some instances, you know, you may hear people say, ‘Well, we had a home fire and the Red Cross didn’t help us.” We have to be called. That call can come from the fire department, it can come from themselves that have lost their home, it can come from a relative, it can come from a neighbor. Anyone that knows someone that’s experienced a recent home fire can call us to help,” Prince said.
