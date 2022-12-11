Commissioners to consider warning system at Sanders Cove area
Lamar County Commissioners’ court is to consider an outdoor warning system in the Sanders Cove area of Pat Mayse Lake and a communication tower at newly purchased property on N. Main Street when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Commissioners also are to consider participating in a tax abatement with a Paris Economic Development Corp prospect, extend a declaration of disaster as a result of the Nov. 4 tornado and consider leasing two offices at the county building at 1673 N. Main St. to SAFT-T Crisis Center, an organization that provides services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Other agenda items include expected approval of James Kain as a reserve deputy constable in Precinct 1, approval of a cash lease agreement for access to a stockpile area in Precinct 1, discussion to include needed repairs to county property, American Rescue Plan Act Funding possibilities and bids for fuel and road materials.
Council to hear traffic study report
The results of the 90-day stop sign study in downtown Paris in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation Paris District are to be shared with the public when Paris City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St. The Council also is expected to approve a $294,000 local match for a $2.94 million runway project at Cox Field.
The Texas Treasure Business Award is to be presented to First Federal Community Bank and the council is to hear a presentations about federal disaster assistance due to the Nov. 4 tornado along with a presentation by Jay Hodge regarding the Sulphur River Regional Mobility Authority.
Other agenda items include public hearings on a comprehensive plan amendment from low density to medium density residential and a zoning change from one-family to two-family at 1619 15 St. NE. Tekmak Development is requesting a variance from distance restrictions in an alcoholic beverage ordinance.
Vehicle for hire licenses are expected to be granted to Trinity Black Car Services and Lone Star Cab Company, and an agreement with the City of Toco for sewer service provided by the City of Paris is expected to be discussed. Action on an amendment to the Cox Field hangar waiting list policy to reduce the number of days a city-owned T-hangar can remain vacant from 180 days to 90 days is expected.
Counselors are to convene into executive session to deliberate the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property, discuss a financial incentive to a business prospect by the code name Project Red Maple and receive an update from the city attorney on pending litigation to include City of Paris v. Essent Healthcare and Houchins v. City of Paris.
Construction changes
top North Lamar ISD agenda
North Lamar ISD board of trustees are expected to remove several projects from the construction manager-at-risk delivery method and select job order contracting as the procurement method for bond-related construction projects when the board meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St. in Paris.
In a move to save on construction costs, Superintendent Kelli Stewart is requesting the board approve a change in procurement method for career and technology improvements along with auditorium sound and stage lighting, theater seating and a fire alarm system at the high school and several Everett Elementary projects.
Also on the agenda, Stewart will discuss a dedication ceremony at the high school gym and results of an intruder detection audit while the board will be asked to approve a superintendent appraisal instrument and a secondary counselors’ comprehensive plan for Stone Middle School and North Lamar High School.
Discussion only items include an attendance and enrollment report, a Results Driven Accountability Report and the results of a Texas Middle School Fluency Assessment.
