In the summer of 2013, a number of local organizations, representing a variety of Paris businesses, institutions and service organizations, held a public meeting to talk about the public transportation needs of the people of Paris.
Mass transit was not a new idea in the city of Paris. Paris, at one time, had a private streetcar business and a city bus line, but those services dwindled as more people began to own their own automobiles. By the early years of the 21st century, however, community leaders had begun to turn their attention to the needs of the city’s poor and elderly, those who most often do not own or drive a vehicle and would benefit most from public transportation.
Health care workers, educators, and community and city and business leaders turned to the Ark-Tex Council of Governments, a voluntary association of local governments established in 1968, serving nine Northeast Texas counties and one Southwest Arkansas county, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for all residents it serves by providing a perspective on information and problem solving and by coordinating local, state and federal funding, resources, programs and services. ATCOG was already at work in Paris offering a low-cost demand-response transportation service through its Rural Transit District, known as TRAX.
A goal for providing fixed route city bus services in Paris was set and work began on the establishment and funding for the nonprofit operation. Through 2014 and 2015, local stakeholders — including city and county leaders, representatives of several local financial partners and community service organizations — met with ATCOG to discuss and plan routes and to explore all the many options available.
Paris Metro was created in 2016 through ATCOG and funded by local supporters as well as the Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration, it began operation in July 2016.
Since 2016, Paris Metro has continued operations and has shown steady growth in the service. The service has added stops, buses and employees, has put up benches and shelters at a growing number of locations and has continued the work of applying for funding from local, state and federal sources.
It has, on occasion, added special routes and schedules to accommodate citizen requests for transportation, such as on election days.
Since its inception, Paris Metro has been racking up a steadily growing number of riders — until the spring of 2020 when the pandemic loomed.
On April 2020, when it became apparent that Covid-19 would pose a public health issue, TRAX issued orders that Paris Metro modify its operations to met safety guidelines. Paris Metro altered its schedule with all buses out of operation for two hours in the middle of day to allow workers to deep clean and sanitize the entire fleet. Drivers and staff are required to check their temperatures, wear masks and gloves all day while driving and suggest to the passengers that they wear masks as well. The numbers of riders allowed on each trip was reduced, office staff began working from home and the office was closed to the public.
In the period from August 2018 to July 2019, Paris Metro recorded 42,982 trips. During the same time period, 2019 to 2020, the records showed 33,637 trips, down 9,345.
Paris Metro never ceased its scheduled operation, and there has never been a day, even in the height of the pandemic, when the service did not have riders.
Fees are 50 cents for adults 19 to 64 and for youth 6 to 18, 25 cents for students with a valid school ID and free for seniors 60 and older, children 5 and under with accompanying parent and the disabled with valid ID. Monthly passes are available.
Four routes cover the city of Paris, allowing riders ample opportunities to get to work or to school, shop, pay bills and visit medical offices and facilities at no — or very low — cost. Buses ordinarily run Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with stops at every location about 30 minutes apart.
In addition to Paris Metro, TRAX offers on-demand pickup services at $1 per trip and connection service to the Greyhound Bus station in Mount Pleasant for $3.
For information about Paris Metro and other TRAX services, call 903-739-2444 or 903-739-2445 or visit atcog.org/transportation-programs.
