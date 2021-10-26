DEPORT — Liability insurance on the city’s Hale Glover Comamunity Center may be too costly for Project Deport, a local nonprofit organization that has used the building to host community activities.
Project Deport has been working with City Council for months toward a new agreement that will allow it to continue operating from the city-owned center, but councilors learned Monday that events in the building are not covered by the city’s insurance. By law, the city is only responsible for the building itself, not for any injuries sustained during an event hosted by another organization, city attorney David Hamilton said.
“That is a real concern because folks have been renting it out and had no idea about that. They thought it was covered by the city because the city owns it,” Project Deport secretary Catana Yarnell said.
Event liability insurance will run around $1,000 per event, Yarnell said based on her research.
“That would shut us down. Something that expensive would destroy our organization,” she said. “I understand that this is the law, I really do, but members of Project Deport had something like a handshake agreement with the last mayor that was documented in a lease that has since just disappeared.”
Mayor Patrick Watson suggested the city sell the building to Project Deport for “a dirt cheap price,” so it becomes the caretaker. In that role, the organization might be able to get a better rate on the insurance.
Hamilton said he would call the Texas Municipal League to find out more.Project Deport would consider buying the building and paying insurance if it was affordable, organization Vice President Wendy May said. She asked the item return to the council’s November agenda since there is a Thanksgiving event planned and coverage would be needed.
The council also discussed the water report and the fact that the chlorine filter “must be fixed before it rains” or the city could face a $10,000 per day fine for failing to meet regulation standards. This was assigned to Councilman Robert Daily to oversee.
