Paris Economic Development Corp directors are to consider an interlocal agreement with the Arkansas/Texas Council of Governments and a grant application with the U.S. Economic Development Administration when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Also on the agenda, directors are to discuss and consider action on speculative buildings, and receive reports on a branding selection committee, a land review committee and a policy review committee.
The agenda includes financial reports and approval of minutes from a November meeting.
