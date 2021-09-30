Fire and Rescue

SEPT. 28 to SEPT. 30

FD Assist EMS

Sept. 28

8:43 to 8:56 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.

12:57 to 1:01 p.m., 3945 Lamar Ave.

1:43 to 1:48 p.m., 2404 Lamar Ave.

1:53 to 1:59 p.m., 1055 Clarksville St.

2:43 to 3:19 p.m., 241- Stillhouse Road.

2:54 to 3:04 p.m., 2895 Lewis Lane.

Sept. 29

8:20 to 8:34 a.m., Sycamore Street.

12:36 to 12:48 p.m., 2430 Highland Road.

First Responder-Paris

Sept. 28

7:50 to 8 a.m., 457 20th St. SE.

9:20 to 9:28 a.m., 125 Brown Ave.

1:37 to 1:46 p.m., 490 26th St. SE.

5:20 to 5:41 p.m., 15 S. Plaza.

9:48 to 10:32 p.m., 936 E. Booth St.

Sept. 29

12:51 to 1:07 p.m., 525 Fairway St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Sept. 29

5:11 to 5:51 a.m., 1900 19th St. NW.

1:05 to 1:11 p.m., 2525 Clarksville St.

Public Service

Sept. 28

8:51 to 8:57 a.m., 2151 Bonham St.

12:21 to 12:36 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.

Sept. 29

2:19 to 2:34 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.

Out of Service

Sept. 29

2:44 to 3:40 p.m., 2009 Bonham St.

