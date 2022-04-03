Students from Paris High School brought home several state awards from the Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) Teach Tomorrow Summit, held March 3-6 at The Hilton Anatole in Dallas..
Lizette Rodriguez was elected as the TAFE State President for the 2022-2023 school year. Rodriguez was chosen out of seven other candidates by a vote of her peers.
Madelyn Tullos will represent Paris High School at the national level in Creative Lecture. This makes two years in a row that students in the PHS TAFE program have advanced to the national level of competition.
The following students received a Blue Ribbon:
Leilin Hamner received recognition as the outgoing 2021-2022 Area 6 Historian. In this position, Hamner helped plan a successful area conference.
The Educators Rising national competition will take place in Washington, D.C., June 24 - 27.
Chapter Yearbook - Lizette Rodriguez, Patricia Garnes, and
Shawna Lindsey Project Visualize: Educational Awareness - Rodriguez and Patricia Garnes
Goal Setting - Seleen Dacus and Katie de la Garza.
“I am so proud of our students with how they excelled not only in their competition but their demeanor and professionalism. I look forward to seeing what great things these students achieve,” the school groups’s sponsor Emily Steele said,
Log In
