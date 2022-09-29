When Crockett Intermediate School student Cristina Montesinos began to choke during lunch, teacher Rod Rammage knew what to do.
“As soon as Mr. Rammage noticed the student was choking, he called for Assistant Principal Regan Plata to radio for the nurse and immediately began performing the Heimlich maneuver,” stated Principal Brock Blassingame. “Her airway was completely blocked. She was unable to breathe or make a sound.”
Due to Rammage’s decisive actions, he had Montesinos’ airway cleared before the nurse arrived.
“Mr. Rammage has always been a valuable member of our team,” said Blassingame, “but he has never been more valuable than he was that day in the cafeteria.”
“I saw she needed help, and I just sprang into action,” said Rammage. “It was the scariest 30 seconds I have ever experienced.”
The Paris ISD school board will recognize Rammage on Oct. 17 for his heroic actions.
