North Lamar ISD administrators issued a statement Friday acknowledging the staffing challenges that have come with the recent Covid-19 community spread and announcing a Covid-19 shot clinic.
“With the omicron variant surging in our community, North Lamar will offer shot clinics for our staff and students. Clinics will be held on Jan. 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at North Lamar High School and at 1 p.m. at Stone Middle School. Parent permission will be required for a student to receive the vaccine; permission forms will be posted on the North Lamar website soon,” the district’s statement reads.
To help persevere through the complex challenges of staffing shortages, North Lamar administration, principals, assistant principals and secretaries are assisting in classrooms where needed, and some staff members are moving from campus to campus to help where they can.
“We monitor attendance daily and continue to post the numbers of Covid positive cases on the North Lamar website,” a district statement reads.
The district is dedicated to keeping students and staff safe by considering all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Texas Education Agency recommendations on cleaning and other protocols, administrators said.
“All classrooms are equipped with disinfectant and cleaning cloths, hand sanitizer is available throughout all our buildings, all classrooms and other common areas are sprayed regularly with disinfectant, and we continue to encourage safe practices such as hand-washing and social distancing. Please continue to monitor our website and social media platforms for any changes to Covid protocols,” the district’s statement reads. “We have been through this before and know how challenging logistically and emotionally this has been for our staff, students, and community. We are committed to keeping our doors open for our students as long as we have enough staff to cover our classes. Our goal remains having as few interruptions as possible for our students and their families. We thank you for your patience and support during this difficult time.”
