Domestic abuse has skyrocketed across Northeast Texas with quarantine orders resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. With families sharing small spaces for long periods of time, domestic abuse occurrences have risen significantly, both in amount and severity, statistics show.
The rise in cases was particularly evident during the holidays, said Pepper Peveto, one of two employees staffing Paris’s branch of SAFE-T Crisis Center.
“It’s a tough time. It’s went up in a lot of different ways. The seriousness of the calls have went out. You know, like people before would just reach out for help mainly, you know, but since Covid, it’s like life-threatening, like something’s going to happen to me if I don’t get help now. So yes, we have seen the number rise,” Peveto said.
SAFE-T Crisis Center, a nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of domestic abuse, serves nine counties with locations in Mount Pleasant, Paris and Sulphur Springs. Through its hotline, 903-575-9999, the organization offers 24-hour crisis contact for anyone struggling or in need. Counseling and support groups, crime victim assistance, rape crisis intervention, batterer’s program, child visitation and exchange, accompaniment to court, legal assistance, educational programs, professional training and other outreach services are offered by the collaborative programs at SAFE-T.
SAFE-T also provides access to residential services such as shelter, victim assistance, housing assistance, counseling and group advocacy, legal and children’s advocacy.
Peveto and staff member Gabby Harwell shared some of their experiences helping others within the organization.
“So, our basic thing is we help domestic violence and sexual assault victims, get them out of the situation that they are in. Or if they do choose to stay in this situation, we help emotionally, physically, mentally — all around. Helping them and getting them back in the community, get their spirits back up and give them momentum to do some things like that,” Harwell said.
When someone calls the hotline, they first try to make sure the caller is safe, Peveto said.
“When they call, if they want us to call the police, we can for them. We try to help them with safety planning, you know, what are the next steps that you need to take, you know, but we always encourage them if they’re in a bad situation right then to call 911. But we help them with law enforcement and navigating that or (Child Protective Services), or whatever’s going on in their case,” Peveto said.
Harwell also spoke about the personal connection staff have to the community, especially when the person on the other end of the phone also is a community member.
“So, we actually had a thrift store here in Paris, but it got closed because of Covid, and I’ve already had a handful of clients say ‘aren’t you that girl that ran that thrift store?’ So they love that I’m still here with the organization and still giving back to the community with SAFE-T. And they’re absolutely thrilled to know someone personally that they see out in public every day to be on their side and be there for them,” Harwell said.
SAFE-T also offers access to a safe shelter for those needing a temporary housing solution. By partnering with intervention and safety programs, SAFE-T hopes that it can fulfill its mission statement of creating an environment where violence and abuse are not tolerated in the communities it serves.
