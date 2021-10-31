PAT MAYSE LAKE – Hundreds of anglers set out on Pat Mayse Lake as early as 6 a.m. to try to land the biggest bass for first prize in the 33rd Annual Uncle Jesse’s Big Bass Classic on Saturday.
“It’s a charity tournament where you can have an amazing day on the water and make a difference in a child’s life,” said Lisa Walker, a tournament organizer.
Many anglers did have a great day out on the lake when a sunny, cloudless sky greeted them as they returned from a morning out on the lake and headed to the weigh station.
Gaines Price of Honey Grove was one of the first few fishermen to turn in a fish. It was a lunker largemouth at 9.5 pounds and as of 1:05 p.m., early in the turn-in period, he was at the top spot on the weigh-in board.
“This was my first time to fish in a bass tournament,” he said. “I just got lucky.”
While the purpose of the tournament is to have a good time out on the reservoir, the cause is to raise money for organizations such as Special Olympics, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Police Athletic League to name a few.
Around 260 people showed up to support the fundraising event and compete for the $5,000 prize for the biggest bass of the tournament, Walker said.
Organizers agreed it was a great day for a benefit fishing tournament where those watching the weigh-board, talking with each other and enjoying hot dogs or nachos and a cold drink would also donate to the cause at a booth set up at the park.
“It’s great for a fishing tournament,” Walker said.
“I think it is going fantastically,” said Michael Herron, one of the tournament directors. “With that weather we had for the last two days, we are completely happy with what is going on.”
Herron has been involved with the fundraising tournament for about 30 of its 33 years, he said.
The tournament was not held in 2020 due to Covid and this year’s event was held in the fall rather than in the spring.
“Usually it is held the first weekend in May,” he said. “Because of Covid requirements we had to hold the tournament later in the year.”
But fall is a good time for fishing, too, he said.
“Fall fishing is different than spring. In spring, they feed up to spawn. In the fall, when the weather is cooler, they feed up for the winter,” he said.
Some lucky angler also got to claim a Custom Angle rod and reel in a raffle that was held during the tournament.
