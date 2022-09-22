Wednesday was a great day for golf and that was good news for the Women’s All Pro Tour as it drew 36 tour players to the Paris Championship at the Paris Golf and Country Club.
Hannah Arnold’s five birdies through the first round propelled her into the lead with a 66 for the day in the tournament that carries a $35,000 purse with $5,000 going to the winner..
Two players Ginger Howard and Gurleen Kaur are two strokes back at 68.
Five players are knotted in fourth with 69s. Those players are Yoonhee Kim, Shuangshuang Fan, Hannah Holzmann, Paige Crawford and Jessica Whitting.
Kaur, who is from Houston, shot a hole-in-one on hole 16 that helped her to the 68.
She used a nine iron on the 129-yard hole, she said.
“It was a good shot. I kinda saw it bounce and I turned my head,” she said. “One of the other girl’s caddies saw it go in and said, ‘You got a hole-in-one.’
“I was just like are you sure,” she said.
Kaur is a recent graduate of Baylor University and this is her second tour event, she said.
WAPT Tournament Manager Katie Markham was pleased with the first day, she said.
“The first day is going great,” Markham said. “The course looks great and the conditions are wonderful.”
The 36 players are from the United States and eight other countries.
The play gets underway for round two today with the final round Friday where LPGA Tour legend Kathy Whitworth. Whitworth’s rookie year on the LPGA was 1959 and she recorded her last official tour victory at 1985’s United Virginia Bank Classic. Which was her 88 tour title and that ranks as the most pro wins of any tour player female or male, according to the record books.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
