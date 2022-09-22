Wednesday was a great day for golf and that was good news for the Women’s All Pro Tour as it drew 36 tour players to the Paris Championship at the Paris Golf and Country Club.

Hannah Arnold’s five birdies through the first round propelled her into the lead with a 66 for the day in the tournament that carries a $35,000 purse with $5,000 going to the winner..

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.