By Klark Byrd
DEPORT — Deport officials are working to resolve the city’s budget and property tax rate for fiscal year 2021-22, but they have some snags to work out first.
Council learned Monday that some line items in the city’s budget the past few years have been placed incorrectly. One instance is “Attorneys Fees” under income when it’s an expense, Alderman Rebecca Crawford said.
“We need to fix the budget ASAP,” Crawford said, suggesting the council approve the 2020-21 fiscal year budget for the FY 2021-22, which begins Friday, so the city can meet the deadline for passing an ordinance making appropriations to support the budget.
City Secretary Denise Glock on Tuesday confirmed that officials are working to iron out the line item issues within the budget, adding the council is expected to schedule special meetings prior to its next regular meeting Oct. 25 in order to approve the city’s finances.
On a related note, Deport property owners may see the same property tax rate from the city. During the meeting, City Attorney David Hamilton told council it could leave its property tax rate at 70.54 cents per $100 valuation because values in the city did not rise enough to force the rate down as required by state law.
Under state law, taxing entities can raise only 3.5% more in revenue from property taxes than the previous fiscal year or they must take their rate to the voters for approval. Council learned the Lamar County Appraisal District valued all property within city limits at $14,905,092, up slightly from the previous year. If the council moves ahead with the same tax rate, the city would generate $105,141 in property taxes, up $669 or 0.6% from FY 2020-21.
After discussion with Hamilton about the potential tax rate, Mayor Patrick Watson opened a public hearing. No one from the public spoke.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to participate in a new, temporary Community Services of Northeast Texas Inc. program that will help residents struggling to pay utility bills.
Details of the program were presented by Michelle Morehead, deputy executive director for Community Services of Northeast Texas, and Heather Humphries, the organization’s director of energy assistance. Funds for the program are provided by the federal government through the Consolidated Appropriations Act and American Rescue Plan, with Community Services of Northeast Texas set to receive $1.9 million, Morehead said. The program will be open through September 2023 or until funds run out, she said.
“It’s going to mirror our Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program, which helps pay electric … and gas bills,” Morehead said.
Applicants have to meet certain criteria, including having an income no higher than 150% of the federal poverty level, being a U.S. citizen or legal resident, living within CSNT’s 12-county service area and having a water bill due. Humphries added the bill must be at least 30 days late to qualify.
The Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs wants the water bill program to be like the electric bill program in that aid would persist for up to 12 months, Morehead said, adding that is not yet for certain.
“Right now, if they owe $300, we’re going to pay $300 to get them current,” Humphries said. “We’re very hopeful that they will change that and say ‘get them current, bring them to a zero balance, and then look at their history for the last 12 months and make payments for the rest of the year based off of what their average monthly bill is.”
As part of the agreement between Deport and CSNT, the city will not levy additional late fees on water bills or shut off a customer’s water service while CSNT is processing an application, and the city will not apply a late fee if a customer’s payment is late because CSNT is late processing the payment. If the customer receives a second water bill while the first is processing, CSNT will pay it as well, Morehead said. If a customer’s water service has already been shut off, it will be up to the customer to cover the reconnect fees because CSNT can only pay usage, Humphries said. Any late fees already on the bill also will be the customer’s responsibility.
Allocations per household will vary between $2,200 and $2,400 depending on level of poverty, Humphries said.
Also on Monday, the council reviewed a draft lease for use of the Hale Glover Community Center by Project Deport, which included $100 per year rent. Negotiable items in the draft included payment of taxes on the building, payee of utility costs, security deposit requirements, disallowing sale or assignment to another entity, disallowing use as collateral, insurance coverage, and other protections and permissions. The draft also would make Project Deport responsible for maintenance items up to $1,000 before negotiating with the city about the fix and expenses, Hamilton said.
The city attorney and Deport Project member Catana Yarnell recommended city officials discuss legalities of leasing the building with the Texas Municipal League to ensure compliance. The council voted to allow city officials to begin that discussion.
Yarnell also reported that Project Deport is willing to pay the full amount of a “fair bid” received to repair an air conditioning unit in the community center that has not been serviced for years. Parts of the duct have collapsed, she reported, and the work must be completed before gas service is restored. Project Deport would like a lease agreement to be in place before it “drops $1,400” on the repair, Yarnell said. Council conditionally approved Project Deport to pay for completion of the work after a lease is in place.
