Texas shoppers were not shy about visiting their local retailers in November, as evidenced by the $992.9 million in local sales tax collections to be allocated this month to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts.
The amount to be allocated this month is 26.8% higher than in January 2021, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. The allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.
Lamar County cities that charge sales tax will see increased revenue as a result of increased spending during the 2021 holiday season. All but Roxton saw double-digit percentage growth in their sales tax revenue. Roxton’s total, $1,536.53, was down 1.92%.
Deport, on the other hand, nearly doubled its sales tax revenue, which totals $10,501.02 this month, up 96.53% over January 2021. Reno’s total, $43,960.23, is up 51.42% over last year; Sun Valley’s $4,522.40 is up 17.82%; and Blossom’s $12,326.08 is up 17.69%. Toco’s sales tax netted $2,113.69, up 11.67%.
As the region’s metropolitan center, Paris regularly receives the highest amount in sales tax revenue. It starts the year with $900,324.39 from November sales, up 12.54% over January 2021.
Lamar County itself also charges a 0.5% sales tax, which generated $377,35.80 in revenue for this month. That’s up 16.4% over January 2021, according to the comptroller’s data.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax collections for the month were up 16.64% to $$36,367.39. Fannin County’s sales tax revenue for the month also increased, up 22.3% at $$145,370.34. Delta County’s sales tax revenue was down 49.14% at $14,763.08.
County seats saw sales tax revenue growth for the period, with Clarksville’s up 9.12% at $44,337.50, while Bonham’s monthly collection was up 13.57% at $212,224.07. Cooper’s sales tax revenue came in 33.45% higher in the month-to-month comparison at $19,420.64.
Other local taxing communities include Bogata, which saw sales tax revenue for November rise compared to November 2020 at $9,298.14, up 30.12%, according to the comptroller’s data. Also in Red River County, Detroit’s collections were up 121.9% at $11,891.65 for the month.
In Fannin County, Honey Grove’s sales tax collections were up 119.56% at $45,389.03.
In Delta County, Pecan Gap’s sales tax allocation for the period was up 25.31% at $617.13.
