The Paris Ministers Alliance has organized a series of community revivals to be held Oct. 5 through 9 at locations across the city.
On Tuesday, Evangelist Temple, 781 W. Henderson St., will host D. Ray Blanton of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church as he leads the services.
On Wednesday, Melvin Joliff, pastor of Sunrise Ministry, speaks at Living Word Christian Outreach, 50 32nd St. NW.
Next Thursday, Oct. 7, Cory Jones, pastor at CF Paris, leads services at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 60 Sycamore St.
On Oct. 8, services will be at CF Paris, 3410 N. Main St. Kimmie Snowton, pastor of Evangelist Temple, leads the services.
Tuesday through Friday services begin each night at 7 p.m.
On Oct. 9, an open air event will be held at the Love Civic Center Pavilion, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive, as Christ Faggins of Believers City Church of Red Oak, Texas, leads services. A gathering for fellowship is set for 5 p.m., with services beginning at 6 p.m.
Kimmie Snowton is the president of the Pars Minister Alliance. D. Ray Blanton serves as vice-president.
