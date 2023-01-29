North Lamar plans program change
A program change that will require a reduction in force in the affected area will be up for discussion when trustees meet at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
Agenda items for the special meeting include public testimony followed by possible action to declare a need for staff reduction and then an agenda item to identify affected employment areas.
The meeting includes an executive session to discuss personnel matters. Action taken as a result of discussion during the closed session will take place when the board reconvenes in an open meeting.
Commissioners may approve diesel purchase
Precinct 1 Commissioner Alan Skidmore will seek approval of the purchase of red diesel fuel by transport as the single agenda item when commissioners meet at 9 a.m. at Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
In recent bid acceptance action, the court approved a number of fuel distributors. Skidmore has put the court on noticehe plans to call around to secure the lowest price available for as much fuel as he can store at one time.
