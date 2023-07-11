We were back in Texas Monthly again, recently, with a mention of our city’s First United Methodist Church in a piece entitled “An Expert’s Guide to the Hidden-Gem Painted Churches of Texas.” The story is about churches across Texas with grander-than-expected interiors and is drawn from a soon to be published book called “Inside the Painted Churches of Texas.” While there were no images to go along with the FUMC-Paris blurb, the text was quite … illuminating:

“Nearing its century mark, the steel-and-limestone First United Methodist was completed in April 1924, about a hundred miles northeast of Dallas in downtown Paris. Its three-story domed architecture has often been compared to certain Renaissance-era villas built in northern Italy.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.