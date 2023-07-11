We were back in Texas Monthly again, recently, with a mention of our city’s First United Methodist Church in a piece entitled “An Expert’s Guide to the Hidden-Gem Painted Churches of Texas.” The story is about churches across Texas with grander-than-expected interiors and is drawn from a soon to be published book called “Inside the Painted Churches of Texas.” While there were no images to go along with the FUMC-Paris blurb, the text was quite … illuminating:
“Nearing its century mark, the steel-and-limestone First United Methodist was completed in April 1924, about a hundred miles northeast of Dallas in downtown Paris. Its three-story domed architecture has often been compared to certain Renaissance-era villas built in northern Italy.
Inside the 1,650-seat sanctuary, the natural focal point is the octagonal clerestory overhead. Elmer Van Slyke, one of the architects, designed the elaborate stained glass inset and its Easter lily motif.
A burning lamp, a Bible, and other traditional Christian symbols appear on the clerestory’s lower segments, modestly rendered when compared to the enormity of the auditorium. The icons are pictured within painted crescents of wrapped garlands, which were formerly bordered by decorative rinceaux of twisting leafy stems. (During a 2019 restoration, the floral motif was repainted with the straight leafy stems and small pink flowers of the 1924 work.) The original painter remains unknown, although Van Slyke likely designed the images.”
I had to look up the word “rinceaux.” It’s French and means “an ornamental motif consisting essentially of a sinuous and branching scroll elaborated with leaves and other natural forms (as derived from the acanthus).” Acanthus is a species of flowering plants native to tropical or warm temperate regions, such as right here.
My daddy used to say, ”learn something new every day,” and I have.
While I do not spend a great deal of my time in churches, I have spent some time in the sanctuary at FUMC. If you are not familiar with this painted church, go visit it. The decorations and the architecture are worth your time.
Filmmaker Bryan Hadley was back in Paris recently, still working on his latest creation, an epic World War II film to be called “The Haul Across Aswan.” Hadley, with deep family ties to Blossom, Texas, has done a great deal of filming on property his family owns there, but on this latest trip, he was filming inside the Plaza Theater in downtown Paris.
He was working with local Paris Community Theatre member/actor Jeffrey Stewart, along with former Lamar County resident, North Lamar graduate and now professional actor Lucas Robertson, AKA Lucas Slade. Also on hand was Hadley’s longtime friend and rookie actor Jason Cammack of Longview, who was dressed for his part as a German S.S. officer. Some of the filming was to be for use in “green screen” shots for the film, but other scenes made use of specific locations inside the 100-year-old building and its contents, as well as the evocative natural lighting in the lobby of the theater.
“The Haul across Aswan,” Hadley said, has turned out to be a bigger film than anticipated, so he has decided to split it into two films. Shooting for the first film is complete with this most recent trip to Paris, and the film is to be released later this year. Hadley said he will premier the film in Paris, followed by a showing in Austin before it is distributed nationwide on multiple platforms. The second half of the story, to be largely filmed in other parts of the state, is set for completion sometime next year.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
