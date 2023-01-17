Chili supper

Chili supper and auction next month, but auction donations needed now. Call 903-249-1393 to find out how to donate to the cause.

 Lora Arnold

The Powderly Volunteer Fire Department is expecting to host its annual chili supper and auctions next month, and the nonprofit fire department is seeking donation items for its auctions.

Some of the already-donated items for the live auction include an autographed Dallas Cowboys football helmet signed by Cedarian “CeeDee” Lamb, a chiminea from Tractor Supply Company and multiple weapons, Powderly V.F.D. Board Secretary Randi Johnson said.

