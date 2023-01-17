The Powderly Volunteer Fire Department is expecting to host its annual chili supper and auctions next month, and the nonprofit fire department is seeking donation items for its auctions.
Some of the already-donated items for the live auction include an autographed Dallas Cowboys football helmet signed by Cedarian “CeeDee” Lamb, a chiminea from Tractor Supply Company and multiple weapons, Powderly V.F.D. Board Secretary Randi Johnson said.
The fundraiser is donation only and will accept cash, card or check, Johnson said, who is also the department’s public information officer.
She said the silent auction would feature an Amish-made rocking chair, a youth single-shot shotgun and custom T-shirts, among other items.
Powderly V.F.D.’s chili will come with all the trimmings, including dessert and drinks, according to an advertisement.
The annual chili supper raises approximately $30,000 annually, said Johnson.
“Every bit goes into the fire department to help the department run for the year in regards to expenses, maintenance, equipment and needs of that nature,” she said.
The chili supper and auction are being held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 25 in front of the gym at Aaron Parker Elementary School, 98 County Road 44112 in Powderly.
Johnson said those interested in donating items should contact her directly at 903-249-1393.
