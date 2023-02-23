Despite climbing childhood obesity, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s proposed changes to school nutritional standards drew backlash from one local school district.
“It’s getting really complicated what they are proposing,” said Rachel Caywood, the nutritional director at Paris Independent School District. “I think they need to do it a little bit at a time instead of putting all this into one big package. Because it is rather extensive what they’re trying to do.”
Under the proposed rules, public school districts and charter schools will have to cut back on sugar and sodium while increasing the number of whole grains in meals.
The rules would reduce the limits on sugar to less than 10% of calories consumed per week for breakfast and lunch and reduce the weekly limit of sodium by 30%, according to USDA’s website.
Caywood said her main concern was the limitation of flavored milk, which could affect younger students the most.
Madeline Becker, a senior technical adviser for USDA’s school meals policy division, said the future of flavored milk in schools was down to two options.
The choices are to allow low-fat and fat-free flavored milk in only high schools or discontinue flavored milk in only elementary schools, she said in a conference call to stakeholders earlier this month.
Becker noted that input was encouraged for stakeholders to provide specifics on whether USDA should allow flavored milk for high school students only or instead to only high school and middle school students.
USDA also wants to implement limits on high-sugar products like yogurts and cereals, according to its website.
Caywood said the change would alter breakfast options.
“Cereal is the thing that’s a little crazy,” the director said Tuesday. “The low sugar options they are talking about are very plain.”
She said options would be limited to Cheerios, Rice Krispies, Kix and Chex cereals.
Options like Honey Nut Cheerios have too much sugar, Caywood said.
Regardless, Caywood said she wasn’t opposed to the proposed provisions.
“If you work for the school, especially in the cafeteria, you gotta be ready to change because they change on you sometimes in a heartbeat,” she said.
The agency encouraged public comments to be directed to https://www.regulations.gov or mailed to School Meals Policy Division, Food and Nutrition Service, P.O. Box 9233, Reston, VA, 20195.
A final ruling on the standards would take effect in fall 2024, with updates completed by fall 2029, according to USDA’s website.
Commentary from officials at North Lamar I.S.D and Chisum I.S.D. was not available by press time.
