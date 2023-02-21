Those looking to spruce up their homes or donate unwanted electronics will have their yearly opportunity Saturday at the Lamar County Courthouse.
The ninth annual Keep Paris Beautiful – Make Lamar County Shine tree giveaway and recycling event takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Lamar County Courthouse parking lot, 119 N. Main St.
“It’s become a tradition,” said local activist Julia Trigg Crawford, the nonprofit’s board chairwoman. “You can’t overstate the importance of trees to our environment, and to making things beautiful and cleaning up our air. You know, trees are the lungs of the world.”
The Texas A&M Forest Service, chartered by the state legislature to manage Texas’s forests, usually commits 1,000 bare-root hardwood tree saplings for donation, with some fruit trees, Crawford said.
“Usually, people get three to four of them, and they will be gone pretty quickly,” she explained.
In addition to hundreds of baby trees, Crawford said KPB partners with the City of Paris’s code enforcement department to recycle old and unwanted electronics and appliances.
“Robert Talley, who is in the code enforcement division, arranges for a recycling business out of Bonham called Keystone Enterprises to come and basically have a big 18 Wheeler,” Crawford said. “People can drop off their old electronics, and they take a long list of things.”
The Bonham-based surplus company will take just about anything, including a wide range of electronics and power tools, among other things, she said.
“One thing that’s changed is we can’t take those old tube televisions or tube computer (monitors),” she said. “They have to be flat screens.”
Cellular phones and tablets should be factory reset and personal data removed before being recycled, according to a press release.
Ammunition, refrigerators, freezers and window air conditioning units can also be recycled, but the freon must be emptied before drop-off, the press release noted.
Crawford expressed the importance of recycling and finding new uses for old materials.
“(Recycling electronics) is great for our environment, because it keeps things from going in the landfills,” she said. “We should reduce, reuse and recycle. There’s copper in these things or wiring or plastics that can be reused.”
While the tree saplings will only take an hour or so to be dispersed, the recycling event will last all morning, Crawford said.
“The truck will stay there until noon,” she said. “If you could just get it there, in the back of your truck or on a trailer, someone from the city will be there to unload it for everybody.”
