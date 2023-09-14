This season, the North Lamar Panthers have been making a lot of noise.
With three straight wins to open the season, NLHS is off to one of its best starts in the last five years.
This week, one of their own was recognized for how much of an impact he has been making on the field, senior Blake Hildreth.
Hildreth was named as the recipient of this week’s Class 4A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week, which is handed out by Ford and Texas Ford Dealers.
“Blake is a senior leader on both sides of the ball, and to see him give that kind of fanatical effort every play is something to be seen,” North Lamar coach Brenton Whitaker said via press release. “When I got here, he was a sophomore, and he’s part of a crew that dug in and really helped turn this place around. It has been on his back on both sides of the ball. He has the most game experience of anyone in the program, and he’s really a vocal leader for us on and off the field.”
Last week in a victory over Bonham, Hildreth made his presence known on offense and defense.
On the ground the Panthers senior finished with 18 carries for 201 yards and five touchdowns, and on defense he compiled eight tackles, one for a loss and an interception.
