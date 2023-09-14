Blake Hildreth

North Lamar's Blake Hildreth runs upfield during the Panthers game against Bonham last Friday night. Hildreth was announced as the Built Ford Tough Class 4A Player of the Week for Week Three of the high school football season. 

 JOE WATSON/For The Paris News

This season, the North Lamar Panthers have been making a lot of noise.

With three straight wins to open the season, NLHS is off to one of its best starts in the last five years.

Evan Grice is the Assistant Managing Editor of The Paris News. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.