The Clarksville Blue Tigers basketball team left the three day White Oak Basketball Tournament on Saturday with second place honors in the silver division of the event, after losing a 48-46 decision to the East Texas Home School Chargers. With the loss, Coach Stanford Hill Jr’s Tigers now own a 3-4 season record. The Chargers improved to 5-2.

After the Chargers opened the contest by scoring the first eight points, Clarksville responded by pulling to within 10-8 at the end of the opening frame. The Blue Tigers then took a 27-20 halftime lead, and moved to the final quarter leading 41-36.

