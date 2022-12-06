The Clarksville Blue Tigers basketball team left the three day White Oak Basketball Tournament on Saturday with second place honors in the silver division of the event, after losing a 48-46 decision to the East Texas Home School Chargers. With the loss, Coach Stanford Hill Jr’s Tigers now own a 3-4 season record. The Chargers improved to 5-2.
After the Chargers opened the contest by scoring the first eight points, Clarksville responded by pulling to within 10-8 at the end of the opening frame. The Blue Tigers then took a 27-20 halftime lead, and moved to the final quarter leading 41-36.
The Chargers would eventually deadlock the contest at 43-43 with 4:32 left, and took the lead for good at 45-43 with 4:23 remaining in the game. The Tigers drew to within one point twice down the stretch, the final coming at 47-46 when Nikereion Marcy scored on a driving layup with 2:24 left, but Clarksville would not be heard from again in the game, as the Tigers had several opportunities to score down the stretch, but failed to produce a single point. The Chargers scored the final point of the ballgame with 17.8 seconds remaining.
Marcy joined fellow senior Zion Banks in leading the Tigers in scoring with 11 points each, while Xae Lockhart scored 10 points including a thundering slam dunk, and he also added a pair of three point field goals. Freshman Romeo Minter nailed a pair of threes and produced eight points, while fellow freshman Braden Rosser added a three point field goal for the Blue Tigers.
“This was another game where our lack of experience on the floor cost us down the stretch,” explained Coach Hill. “And careless turnovers, and the inability to make free throws late hampered us in the fourth quarter. This was a learning experience that will help us mature as the season progresses.”
Clarksville opened play in the event by falling 55-42 to Quitman. Marcy canned nine points for the Blue Tigers in the loss. Clarksville then took on the Linden-Kildare Tigers in their second game of the tournament on Thursday evening, and the result was an overpowering 83-31 victory for Hill’s troops. It was a game during which a running game clock was used for most of the second half of action.
The Tigers produced improved outside shooting, and knocked down 10 three point field goals with Marcy and Romeo Minter drilling in three each, while freshman Dot Morgan and Rosser contributed two of the long range bombs each.
Romeo Minter led Clarksville in scoring with 20 points, while Marcy followed close behind with 18 points. R.K. Minter reached double figures with 16 points. Banks also scored in double figures with 10 points, and Rosser added eight points.
The Blue Tigers handled New Diana 59-36 on Friday afternoon in order to advance to the game against the Chargers. The Tigers only led 11-8 at the end of the opening period, and trailed 20-19 at the intermission, but the relentless defensive pressure from the Tigers destroyed any hopes New Diana had of winning during the second half.
A pair of free throws from Marcy to open the third quarter, followed by a jumper from Banks handed the Blue Tigers a 23-20 advantage at the 7:03 mark, and Clarksville would never look back, as the Tigers lead grew to 38-27 at the end of the third period. The Blue Tigers proceeded to outscore their opponent 21-9 during the final period of play.
Marcy canned 15 points for Clarksville, while Banks and Romeo Minter added 14 points each. Lockhart contributed nine.
“This tournament was good for us in getting us ready for games with vastly different styles of play, and that will allow us to grow and develop, and adjust to the different styles of play,” Hill said.
The Blue Tigers will compete in the Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill tournament Thursday, as the Tigers face Alvarado at 3:30 p.m. Clarksville will play their next game 9 a.m. on Friday
