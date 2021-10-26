CLARKSVILLE — Red River County commissioners voted to approve a resolution for a settlement to the opioid lawsuit Monday morning in the County Courthouse Annex.
While the suit has been settled, the amount of money the county will receive was not known at the Monday meeting, but it will come in as a one time payment.
The suit was filed by the county in 2017.
The resolution acknowledged the state attorney general along with a negotiation group for Texas political subdivisions entered into an agreement called the Janssen Agreement to bring an end to the lawsuit.
It also said there is a substantial need for repayment of opioid-related expenditures and payment to abate opioid-related harms in Red River County.
Red River County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Michael Pace told the commission he needs them to authorize a new inmate-housing contract soon. He said Collin County contacted his office with a request for housing space.
“They need long-term housing and they need it now,” Pace said. “We are looking at 10 right now.”
Judge L.D. Williams said the county could come up with a contract to cover the Collin County request and possibly hold a special meeting to approve it.
The court also voted to appoint Paul Hines to serve on the board of directors for the Red River County Appraisal District to fill the unexpired term of Mac Variey. That term expires Dec. 31. Hines was also appointed to a two year term that will end in 2023.
