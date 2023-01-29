North Lamar Panthers celebrated one of their own as the high school’s gym was dedicated to Board of Trustees President and former teacher and coach, Sheila Daughtrey.
“We will work to continue her legacy by being a place that encourages physical activity and competitive spirit in our students,” the district stated in a news release. “We will also strive to be a place that lives up to the level of kindness, friendship, and support that Sheila embodies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.