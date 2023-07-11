Roughly more than 100 people each day have attempted to beat the heat — and literal excessive heat warnings — since Paris Aquatic Center, 1625 Clement Road, opened for its current season.
The public swimming pool held family night Friday, offering multiple ways to stay cool during summer temperatures.
Dozens of people swam, floated, waded or clung to their parents in the pool, including a 44-year-old Paris mother who said she frequented the pool every other day with her son, nine-year-old Tajdrick Scales.
“I’m really trying to teach him how to swim,” the mother said, later admitting she didn’t know how to swim herself.
Due to staffing issues, the center does not offer swimming lessons, but manager Makennah Fodge, 17, of Paris said classes may return in the future.
“I’m getting certified for my (water safety instructor), so l’ll be able to teach swimming lessons,” she said.
Makennah Fodge said the center was hiring as staff shortage has caused the pool to close recently during normal business hours.
For those looking to become a lifeguard, the city’s Parks & Recreation Department is facilitating a certification process with the American Red Cross July 14-16. Interested applicants can contact the City of Paris at 908-784-9299 or jwsmith@paristexas.gov, according to a job posting.
Makennah Fodge said she hoped to host family nights every Friday, as well as bring back other events.
“We’re trying to get movie nights back,” she said. “We have a big projector for it.”
Her younger sister, 16-year-old Aubres Fodge also works at the center as a American Red cross-certified lifeguard and described some of her duties
“I have to enforce the rules.” she said. “If someone gets hurt, I have to treat them and help them out, make sure everyone stays safe in the water.”
Working her second summer at the pool, she said she has had a few close calls as a lifeguard.
“I’ve helped a few babies out from staying under the water or tipping over,” she said.
While there is not an age limit at the center, children 12 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult, according to its website
As for why she wanted to become a certified lifeguard, it was simple.
“I just like really being in the water,” Aubree Fodge said.
The pool’s other lifeguard on duty, 19-year-old Brayden Sheppard of Paris said he works at the center as his main job, while holding a part-time position at “The Clarksville Times.”
“One of my friends got me into it a while back ago, and it’s just been a nice summer job,” he said.
When asked if he’s seen any close calls or had to provide assistance, Sheppard played it cool.
“I’ve saved like two people this year,” he said. “Other than that, nothing much.”
The pool opens daily from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily until Labor Day weekend.
