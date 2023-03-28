Two Texas-based country bands with connections to Paris are performing live in concert Thursday at Love Civic Center.
“Both artists have Paris connections,” Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen wrote in an email.
Headliner Randall King’s lead guitarist Logan Broadus and opening act Clay Hollis have ties to the city, Allen wrote.
“I actually live in Paris,” said Broadus, who said he relocated from West Texas in 2020 due to his wife, an educator at North Lamar High School, being from the area.
His band, an international-touring Texas country act, has been lauded by country icon Garth Brooks on social media and recently released their debut album “Shot Glass” via Warner Music Nashville, according to King’s website.
Opening act Clay Hollis also has familial ties to Paris as his great-grandfather H.L. “Hub” Hollis was Paris Junior College’s first athletic director from 1928 to 1936 and the namesake of the institution’s baseball field.
“Obviously, I never knew my great-grandfather, but the Hollis lineage carries on,” Hollis said. “Here I am playing country music now in a town where another Hollis was significant in the town.”
Hollis began selling tour merchandise for country musician Jon Wolfe before striking out on his own and releasing two extended plays before releasing his debut album, “No Apologies,” in 2022, according to his website.
He said his father grew up in Paris and is traveling from San Antonio to attend the concert later this week.
“My dad spent a lot of time with his dad and grandfather in Paris, growing up all those years ago,” Hollis said. “So it’s kind of neat, you know.”
The two, along with officials from PJC and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, are meeting before the concert Thursday at Hub Hollis Field to signify the ties.
Tickets for the concert are still available at lcc.ticketbud.com/king and at the door the night of the performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.