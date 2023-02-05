Despite being under a winter advisory warning for most of the week, county and state officials said they were prepared despite thousands losing power in the eastern portion of Lamar County.
“I think we were prepared pretty good,” said Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount. “We stayed in contact with our state agencies. There were a couple of areas that we had concerns with, but we immediately jumped on those.”
Blount said areas of concern were around Deport, Blossom and the Cunningham community due to icing on trees and powerlines.
“We had to really focus some resources in that area to keep track of the electric being out and trees being across roadways and things like that,” he said.
The main concern for the western portion of the county was the roads, Blount said.
The Texas Department of Transportation pre-treated the roads with brine before ice could accumulate, according to Tim McAlavy, public information officer for TxDOT’s Paris district.
“There’s still ice closures starting around Rockwall and going west,” he explained. “In other words, the west of us took a greater hit than we did, so we had lighter weather, thankfully, but the pre-treatments and follow-up treatment did a pretty good job for us.”
Thousands of homes were left without power at some point during the wintery weather, according to Lamar Electric Cooperative CEO Bryan Story.
“The most that we had at any given time was about 3,800,” he explained. “We’ve got 13,500 total meters on our lines, so about a quarter of our meters were out at one time or another.”
Power to those meters was completely restored by Thursday, Story said.
“The reason why we fared so well is because we have really paid attention to our vegetation management and roadway management program,” Story said, explaining that the coop cut treelines to avoid repeats of the ice storms in 2009 and 2013.
Calls to Texas-New Mexico Power and Oncor were unreturned by press time.
