Despite being under a winter advisory warning for most of the week, county and state officials said they were prepared despite thousands losing power in the eastern portion of Lamar County.

“I think we were prepared pretty good,” said Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount. “We stayed in contact with our state agencies. There were a couple of areas that we had concerns with, but we immediately jumped on those.” 

