The Texas Historical Commission has given the go ahead for parapet and roof repair on the Lamar County Courthouse but emergency state funds to help pay for repairs remain in limbo.
That’s the word David Chase with Architexas brought to a special Tuesday afternoon meeting called to receive information from the architectural firm the county uses to gain approval for repairs to the historical courthouse and to seek project funding through the agency’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program.
Although a Feb. 13 deadline for this year’s round of funding has passed, and the next round of competitive funding is not until Spring 2024, the commission often awards emergency grants, according to Chase.
“I’ll call down there and see if there is any funding available,” Chase told commissioners to which Precinct 4 Commissioner Ronnie Bass added that he and other commissioners would be willing to travel to Austin to meet in person with James Malanaphy and other officials. Malanaphy, who serves the agency as Courthouse Preservation project manager, has inspected damage to the courthouse roof.
At a March 2022 meeting, Malanaphy told commissioners that Lamar County has roughly $1.4 million left in eligible grant funds although funding is competitive.
“We are in support of getting that equipment off the roof and reducing as many penetrations into the roof as possible,” Malanaphy said in 2022 before noting that the state legislature has set a $6 million cap in preservation funds for a single entity. State lawmakers currently are considering raising that cap, according to Chase.
The removal of equipment from the courthouse roof to the north parking lot is almost complete, and parapet and roof repair work could begin soon.
However, work already completed is not eligible for state funds. Earlier this year, the court approved using roughly $1.7 million in American Rescue Act funding for roof equipment removal with hopes to receive parapet and roof repair funds from the state.
Commissioner Alan Skidmore expressed urgency.
“We need to get this done as soon as possible because every time it rains there is more water pouring in,” Skidmore said.
After several attempts and hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on courthouse leaks since the historical building was renovated in 2004, commissioners contracted with Fannin & Fannin as general architects for county projects and North Texas Fab of Paris to remove equipment from the roof. The court retained ArchiTexas to work with the Texas Historical Commission and nationally known The Garland Company and Western Specialty Contractors to perform extensive testing of the roof.
At a February meeting, representatives from the two companies brought news that moisture intrusion is coming from walls above the roof line, primarily from a leaking parapet wall made of decaying brick masonry covered by terracotta.
In other action at the Tuesday meeting, commissioners approved the placement of a “Legal Kiosk” outside Justice of the Peace offices to provide access through wifi technology to Lone Star Legal Aid, a free legal service for those who qualify. Approval came after lengthy discussion about security concerns.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
