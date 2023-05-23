Parents who support their children’s drive and help them achieve is something every child deserves.
Braylin Craig, Detroit High School’s valedictorian, got plenty of that and for that she is grateful.
“My parents pushed me to have good grades,” she said. “I think it is because they knew I could be at the top of my class, so they encouraged me to make good grades.”
She enjoyed English the most in her years at Detroit ISD which she returned to in the seventh grade after living in Oklahoma for a while.
“I have just always found it to be the easiest for me,” she said. “I like writing essays as long as it is something interesting.”
But she did more than just excel in the classroom.
She was on the high school basketball, softball, tennis and volleyball teams.
“Sports was my hobby,” she said.
She was also active in the Family Career and Community Leaders of America, the National Honor Society, Beta Club and Student Council.
In her valedictory speech she plans to tell her classmates how grateful she is to have gone to school with all of them and overcoming the challenges of Covid-19 and all the other smaller hurdles along the way.
“I want to say how proud I am of our class. We have been through a lot over the years and this is just the beginning of our lives,” she said.
She plans to take her education to the next level by attending the Southeast Conference university in College Station.
“I am going to Texas A&M to get a bachelor’s degree in biology to become a forensic scientist,” she said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
