Dozens flocked to the Lamar County Fairgrounds for a rally of the Lamar County Conservatives group Monday after recent appraisal values caused controversy.
“As you can tell, we got quite a few people here that are upset and want to see something happen, and we’re upset with more than just one thing,” said Robert Black, the organizer of Lamar County Conservatives, mentioning the government. “We’re upset because our taxes keep going up to pay for all of these different things, and we don’t really know what to do to fix it.”
The meeting became a standing room only as people continued to trickle into the community exhibit building after the speakers began.
Nathan Bell Realtors owner Jim Bell was in attendance and later spoke, as did Lamar County Republican Party Chair Scott Hommel.
Black read a letter from Lamar County Appraisal district bookkeeper Tonya Vanderburg in response to a report by The Paris News explaining who he said the real culprit was.
“It’s not the appraisal district,” he said. “They’re doing what they’re told. They’re puppets. Our issue is the education system in Austin.”
Black went over the tax rates of Paris, Reno and the county’s four school districts and claimed the state was raising appraisal values for school districts to receive more local funding to take the pressure off the state.
He asked if any tax experts were in the crowd before opening the floor to anyone who thought they had answers on what could be done more than appealing the appraisals.
Bell was the first to stand, speaking for roughly 20 minutes, and told the crowd he had fought appraisal values for years.
“They’re expecting that a lot of us are going to sit back and accept what’s there,” Bell said, telling the crowd that they should file for a hearing before the Lamar County Appraisal Review Board.
Protests and appeals can be made by filing Form 50-132, Notice of Protest, with the ARB in 6th District Court at Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St., according to the Texas Comptroller website.
The comptroller’s website stated, in most cases, homeowners have until May 15 or 30 days from the date the notice from the Lamar County Appraisal District was delivered.
Bell mentioned filing a class-action lawsuit to force Texas Comptroller Glenn Hagar to come forward with how his office obtained the data behind appraisal values.
The appraisal district recently posted information regarding informal hearings on its website.
“In light of the new normal we are facing in today’s world, we at Lamar County Appraisal District are implementing ways to keep you as taxpayers safe,” it wrote, asking anyone with questions to call its office at 903-785-7822 or protest@lamarcad.org.
Those wanting a hearing can complete the form on the back of the appraisal value notice and place it in the mail or at the LCAD dropbox, 521 Bonham St., with accurate contact information and supporting documentation, according to the website.
Several others spoke, including Silas Holt, who gave a speech promoting House Bill 43 and denounced the various taxes levied by Texas.
He later handed out political signage to the exiting audience as the crowd rapidly dwindled in size while Black was still speaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.