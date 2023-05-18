Jim Bell.JPG

Dozens flocked to the Lamar County Fairgrounds for a rally of the Lamar County Conservatives group Monday after recent appraisal values caused controversy.

“As you can tell, we got quite a few people here that are upset and want to see something happen, and we’re upset with more than just one thing,” said Robert Black, the organizer of Lamar County Conservatives, mentioning the government. “We’re upset because our taxes keep going up to pay for all of these different things, and we don’t really know what to do to fix it.”

